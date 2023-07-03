Rockers Eying Playoff Berth, Set for Last First Half Matchup

Madison, Wis. - The Green Bay Rockers will play their final game of the first half Monday night against the Madison Mallards, with the Rockers needing a win and a loss from the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters to clinch a spot in the 2023 Northwoods League Playoffs.

First pitch is set for 5:05 p.m. from Warner Park as Green Bay will also look to win their third straight in addition to trying to clinch a playoff spot Monday night and will look for the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders to defeat the Rafters Monday to secure the first half title in the Great Lakes West division.

The Rockers come into this game following an 8-3 win over the Mallards, in which starting pitcher Brett Sanchez (Belhaven) threw 8.2 innings and only allowed three runs, while recording seven strikeouts en route to his fifth win of the season on the hill.

A three-run homer from Jack Holman (UCLA) started off the Rockers scoring in the fourth, while three runs in the fifth from Cooper Kelly (Kansas), Carlos Hernandez (Anderson), and Jayson Jones (Arkansas) gave Green Bay a 6-1 lead through five innings of play.

Two more runs came across late for Green Bay and Sanchez went on to pitch seven scoreless innings in a row after giving up one in the first, handing him the victory for the Rockers over Madison at Warner Park.

Hernandez finished 4-5 at the plate to lead the Rockers offensively while multi-hit games from Kelly and Blake Wilson (Kansas State) provided timely hitting down the stretch, as Green Bay led from the fourth inning on to take down the Mallards for the first time this season.

Heading into this crucial matchup, the Rockers will turn to Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) who will be making his 10th appearance of the season Monday night.

In his first nine games this summer, Stoddard posts a 2-2 record with two saves, while recording 33 strikeouts and allowing just eight walks, and is also set to make his fourth start of the season after being a reliever for the first part of 2023.

The Mallards will start Will Simmons (North Carolina), who enters with a 1-2 record, and one save on the season, and has a 3.86 ERA in 14 innings pitched. He also has 16 strikeouts while allowing 11 walks in 2023.

Green Bay will return home to take on the Lakeshore Chinooks to begin second half play Tuesday afternoon following Monday's action. First pitch from Capital Credit Union Park is set for 1:05 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

