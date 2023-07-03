Andrew Delaney Named Northwoods Player of the Night on Saturday

July 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release







Rockford, IL - While the Rockford Rivets were in the race for first place this past weekend, the Rivets faced off against the Traverse City Pit Spitters who held the first-place spot.

In conclusion of Saturday's 8-5 win for the Rivets in game two of the series, Andrew Delaney was named player of the night by the Northwoods League. Delaney went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs himself and had one RBI.

Delaney's first at-bat came in the bottom of the second which started the Rivet's success at the plate as he led off the inning with a single to center field. The Rivets then combined for a total of three hits that inning to score two runs and take a 2-0 lead.

Delaney's' other hits included a double in the third inning and a single in the bottom of the fifth inning. Delaney was brought in to score after his single after he was part of back-to-back-to-back singles. Delaney reached base two more times, one in the sixth by a walk and in the eighth with another single.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from July 3, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.