Andrew Delaney Named Northwoods Player of the Night on Saturday
July 3, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Rockford Rivets News Release
Rockford, IL - While the Rockford Rivets were in the race for first place this past weekend, the Rivets faced off against the Traverse City Pit Spitters who held the first-place spot.
In conclusion of Saturday's 8-5 win for the Rivets in game two of the series, Andrew Delaney was named player of the night by the Northwoods League. Delaney went 4-for-4 at the plate and scored two runs himself and had one RBI.
Delaney's first at-bat came in the bottom of the second which started the Rivet's success at the plate as he led off the inning with a single to center field. The Rivets then combined for a total of three hits that inning to score two runs and take a 2-0 lead.
Delaney's' other hits included a double in the third inning and a single in the bottom of the fifth inning. Delaney was brought in to score after his single after he was part of back-to-back-to-back singles. Delaney reached base two more times, one in the sixth by a walk and in the eighth with another single.
