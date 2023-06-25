Stingers Become First Northwoods League Team to 20 Wins, Crush Honkers 13-7 for Series Split

ROCHESTER, MN.- After a heartbreaking extra-innings loss to open the series, the Willmar Stingers bounced back with a 13-7 victory over the Rochester Honkers on Sunday.

Both teams jumped out of the gates early as a wild pitch scored a run for the Stingers and a sac fly got that run right back for the Honkers.

It was in the third inning where the Stingers offense exploded on the scene with four runs scored.

MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Parker Stinson accounted for one of those runs with his first hit as a Stinger.

Scott Anderson brought him around to score later that inning as his 2-RBI single would close out the half inning offensively.

Stinson struck again in the fourth with a 2-RBI single of his own to play a big part in a three-run inning.

The Honkers did get two of those runs back in the bottom half of an inning which also saw Kyle Payne leave the game with an injury after a collision with Stinson in the outfield.

Willmar's offense would continue to strike, adding on one more run in the fifth thanks to a Jack Hines double.

Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Gino Cozzi held the Honkers scoreless in his first two innings of relief after taking over for starter Jalen Vorpahl.

In the seventh, the Stingers would explode for another four-run inning with it all being capped off by Stinson's fourth RBI of the game via a sac fly.

Cozzi allowed his lone blemish of the game in the bottom half with a Ben North double which made the score 13-4.

Rochester would get its last three runs in the eighth and were held scoreless in the ninth by Andrew Baumgart to secure the win for the Stingers.

The Stingers will now return home for a four-game homestand starting against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.

