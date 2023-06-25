Stingers Become First Northwoods League Team to 20 Wins, Crush Honkers 13-7 for Series Split
June 25, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Willmar Stingers News Release
ROCHESTER, MN.- After a heartbreaking extra-innings loss to open the series, the Willmar Stingers bounced back with a 13-7 victory over the Rochester Honkers on Sunday.
Both teams jumped out of the gates early as a wild pitch scored a run for the Stingers and a sac fly got that run right back for the Honkers.
It was in the third inning where the Stingers offense exploded on the scene with four runs scored.
MinnWest Technology Campus Player of the Game Parker Stinson accounted for one of those runs with his first hit as a Stinger.
Scott Anderson brought him around to score later that inning as his 2-RBI single would close out the half inning offensively.
Stinson struck again in the fourth with a 2-RBI single of his own to play a big part in a three-run inning.
The Honkers did get two of those runs back in the bottom half of an inning which also saw Kyle Payne leave the game with an injury after a collision with Stinson in the outfield.
Willmar's offense would continue to strike, adding on one more run in the fifth thanks to a Jack Hines double.
Hemponix Relief Pitcher of the Game Gino Cozzi held the Honkers scoreless in his first two innings of relief after taking over for starter Jalen Vorpahl.
In the seventh, the Stingers would explode for another four-run inning with it all being capped off by Stinson's fourth RBI of the game via a sac fly.
Cozzi allowed his lone blemish of the game in the bottom half with a Ben North double which made the score 13-4.
Rochester would get its last three runs in the eighth and were held scoreless in the ninth by Andrew Baumgart to secure the win for the Stingers.
The Stingers will now return home for a four-game homestand starting against the Minnesota Mud Puppies.
For more coverage of the Stingers, visit the West Central Tribune online at www.wctrib.com.
The 2023 season is presented by J.D. Kreps Financial Group, empowering investors with powerful financial advice.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2023
- Stingers Become First Northwoods League Team to 20 Wins, Crush Honkers 13-7 for Series Split - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Dethrone Kingfish 8-2, Split Series - Kenosha Kingfish
- Spitters, Mallards Canceled - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rox Batters Reach Base 19 Times in Game Two Versus MoonDogs - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Defeat Kenosha in Eight Innings Amidst Weather Delays - Green Bay Rockers
- Rafters Rout Battle Jacks, Get First Win on the Road Trip - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Express Get It Done in 10 Innings of Play - Eau Claire Express
- Wausau Uses Two Three-Run Innings to Beat Kokomo - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Drop Fourth Straight, Lose to Chinooks at Home 9-5 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lakeshore Sweeps Fond du Lac in Third Straight Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rafters Outrace Battle Jacks 13-3 to Split the Series, Verburg Hits First Home Run of the Season - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockford Rivets Fall to Kalamazoo Growlers on Military Night at Rivets Stadium - Rockford Rivets
- Battle Jacks Take Down Rafters 2-0, Varnadoe, Jarrell, and Howanitz Combine to Shutout Rafters - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockers Set to Take on Kingfish for Final Time in Regular Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Honkers Defeat Willmar 5-4 in 13 Innings - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Willmar Stingers Stories
- Stingers Become First Northwoods League Team to 20 Wins, Crush Honkers 13-7 for Series Split
- Extra-Inning Battle Ends in Heartbreaking Fashion, Stingers Fall to Honkers 5-4
- Pitchers Duel Works in Stingers Favor, Outlast Rox 2-1 for Series Split
- Beetles Nearly Create Fireworks in Extra Innings Showdown, Fall to Rox 5-4 in 11 Innings
- Dirksen's History-Making Single Helps Stingers Defeat Hot Tots 4-3 in Comeback Fashion