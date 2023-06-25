Win Streak Hits Seven as MoonDogs Bury Rox
June 25, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Mankato MoonDogs News Release
The Mankato MoonDogs kept the good times rolling on Sunday afternoon, as they scored 11 unanswered runs in a 11-5 victory over the St. Cloud Rox at Joe Faber Field.
The MoonDogs got plenty of offense once again, as the NWL's hottest offense has now scored 72 runs in their last seven contests, spanning the entire win streak. They also got solid pitching to keep the Rox at bay on the afternoon.
St. Cloud got on the board first. After loading the bases, a sacrifice fly would score the game's first run and then an RBI single gave them a 2-0 lead. This was the first time in 10 games that the MoonDogs have been scored on first.
However, that early lead for the Rox would not last. With two outs, Mikey Gottschalk (MSU- Mankato) and James Agabedis (Tulane) would walk, and that was followed up with an eight pitch at-bat in which Ty Rumsey (Evansville) was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Then, Dustin Crenshaw (Grand Canyon) ripped a two-run single to tie the game. The line continued to move as Kip Fougerousse (Evansville) ripped an RBI single to give Mankato the lead. Following a pitching change, Ryan Nicholson (Cincinnati) looped a two-run single before Max Williams Florida State capped off the incredible six-run inning with an RBI double that made the score 6- 2.
That two-run single was not the last that would be heard from Crenshaw, as he crushed a solo home run to right field in the fifth inning, and then Hunter Faildo (Hawai'i) would make it an 8-2 game with an RBI knock an inning later.
Jack Anker (Fresno State) got the start for the black and orange, and after a tough first inning, settled in and dominated. The right-hander would toss six innings, retiring eight batters in a row
at one point, allowing just two runs while striking out seven, and would earn his third victory of the season.
The MoonDogs continued the offensive barrage in the eighth inning, as they scored a run on another fielder's choice by Faildo, then on an error, and finally a bases-loaded walk by Crenshaw to extend the lead to 11-2. The Rox would get one in the eighth inning and two in the ninth inning to keep it interesting, but it ultimately didn't matter as Mankato won with ease, 11-5.
The MoonDogs will go for win number eight in a row tomorrow night at ISG field, once again against the Rox. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.
