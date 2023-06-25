Rockers Set to Take on Kingfish for Final Time in Regular Season

June 25, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Green Bay Rockers News Release









Green Bay Rockers confer on the mound

(Green Bay Rockers) Green Bay Rockers confer on the mound(Green Bay Rockers)

Ashwaubenon, Wis. - For the second time in as many days, the Green Bay Rockers are set to take on the Kenosha Kingfish at Capital Credit Union Park, with first pitch set for 1:05 p.m. Sunday afternoon, with the game being televised on ESPN+.

The pregame concert performed by That 90's Band will begin at 12:00 p.m. with it also being a youth jersey giveaway for the first 500 kids in attendance. Fans will also be able to play catch on the field postgame and there will be a Rockers baseball giveaway courtesy of Capital Credit Union.

The Rockers enter this game following a 2-1 loss to the Kingfish Saturday night at home despite a strong start from Kyle Stoddard (Missouri Southern State) on the mound, as he pitched the first six innings of the contest while allowing just two runs on three hits.

Additionally, Stoddard amassed seven strikeouts and did not issue any walks against Kenosha, keeping his team in the game down the stretch with the Rockers only down by one run most of the evening.

Kyle West (West Virginia) knocked home the first run of the game Saturday courtesy of an RBI single, while Kendal Ewell (Kentucky) recorded a hit for the sixth straight game to open his 2023 season.

Despite strong finishes on the mound from Cooper Dossett (Arkansas) and Tyler Horvath (Case Western Reserve), the Rockers did not mount a late rally against the Kingfish, and Kenosha held on for the 2-1 victory in the third meeting between the two teams this regular season.

As for Sunday's matchup, Green Bay will start Grayson Walker (Dickinson College) for the fourth time this season, after last pitching three innings Thursday night versus the Madison Mallards.

In his first four appearances, Walker has thrown 18.1 innings while giving up eight walks and recording 14 strikeouts, as he currently has a 6.87 ERA and a 1-1 record following his first four games of the season.

Kenosha will start Chris Grothues (UCLA) who will be making his second appearance of the season with it also being his second start. In his first start against the Traverse City Pit Spitters on June 19, Grothues threw just 1.1 innings while issuing two walks and giving up four earned runs on two hits in all.

Following Sunday's matchup, the Rockers will host the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders Monday night at home to begin a two-game series against the Dock Spiders. First pitch from Ashwaubenon is set for 6:35 p.m.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Visit www.greenbayrockers.com or call the ticket office at 920-497-7225 to reserve your seats today. The Rockers front office and Team Apparel Fan Shop at Capital Credit Union Park are located at 2231 Holmgren Way in Ashwaubenon. Office hours are Monday-Friday 8:30am-5pm.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.