Rockers Dethrone Kingfish 8-2, Split Series
June 25, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release
Green Bay, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fell 8-2 to the Green Bay Rockers in a rain-shortened game for their first loss since June 21.
After the first two at bats wrapped up, a torrential downpour pushed the game back to a 4:05 PM CST resumption time.
Kenosha came out and scored in the first frame, but Green Bay put up seven of the next eight runs to snap Kenosha's four-game win streak.
Cole Gober (Eastern Illinois University) served as the Kingfish's spark at the plate. Gober went 2-for-3 with a walk as the only member of the offense to reach base three times.
Kyle West (West Virginia University) provided plenty of support for the Rockers' offense. West went 1-for-2 with a three-run shot (his sixth of the season) and three walks on the day.
Dickinson College hurler Grayson Walker (2-1) earned the win to give Green Bay the victory; Walker was deemed the most effective reliever after giving up just one hit in four shutout innings of baseball.
UCLA southpaw Christopher Grothues (0-1) was tagged with the loss. Kenosha's starter allowed three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts in an inning and two thirds of work.
With the loss, Kenosha (13-14) remains at fourth place in the Great Lakes East, but they're now four games off of the division lead.
Green Bay (16-12) sits in first place in the Great Lakes West, as they hold a tie with Wausau.
The Kingfish will head home to begin a stretch of six games in seven days at Historic Simmons FIeld. Tomorrow's contest is against the Kokomo Jackrabbits with the first game beginning at 6:35 PM CST.
• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...
Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2023
- Stingers Become First Northwoods League Team to 20 Wins, Crush Honkers 13-7 for Series Split - Willmar Stingers
- Rockers Dethrone Kingfish 8-2, Split Series - Kenosha Kingfish
- Spitters, Mallards Canceled - Traverse City Pit Spitters
- Rox Batters Reach Base 19 Times in Game Two Versus MoonDogs - St. Cloud Rox
- Rockers Defeat Kenosha in Eight Innings Amidst Weather Delays - Green Bay Rockers
- Rafters Rout Battle Jacks, Get First Win on the Road Trip - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters
- Express Get It Done in 10 Innings of Play - Eau Claire Express
- Wausau Uses Two Three-Run Innings to Beat Kokomo - Wausau Woodchucks
- Dock Spiders Drop Fourth Straight, Lose to Chinooks at Home 9-5 - Fond du Lac Dock Spiders
- Lakeshore Sweeps Fond du Lac in Third Straight Win - Lakeshore Chinooks
- Rafters Outrace Battle Jacks 13-3 to Split the Series, Verburg Hits First Home Run of the Season - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockford Rivets Fall to Kalamazoo Growlers on Military Night at Rivets Stadium - Rockford Rivets
- Battle Jacks Take Down Rafters 2-0, Varnadoe, Jarrell, and Howanitz Combine to Shutout Rafters - Battle Creek Battle Jacks
- Rockers Set to Take on Kingfish for Final Time in Regular Season - Green Bay Rockers
- Honkers Defeat Willmar 5-4 in 13 Innings - Rochester Honkers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.