Rockers Dethrone Kingfish 8-2, Split Series

June 25, 2023 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Kenosha Kingfish News Release







Green Bay, WI - The Kenosha Kingfish fell 8-2 to the Green Bay Rockers in a rain-shortened game for their first loss since June 21.

After the first two at bats wrapped up, a torrential downpour pushed the game back to a 4:05 PM CST resumption time.

Kenosha came out and scored in the first frame, but Green Bay put up seven of the next eight runs to snap Kenosha's four-game win streak.

Cole Gober (Eastern Illinois University) served as the Kingfish's spark at the plate. Gober went 2-for-3 with a walk as the only member of the offense to reach base three times.

Kyle West (West Virginia University) provided plenty of support for the Rockers' offense. West went 1-for-2 with a three-run shot (his sixth of the season) and three walks on the day.

Dickinson College hurler Grayson Walker (2-1) earned the win to give Green Bay the victory; Walker was deemed the most effective reliever after giving up just one hit in four shutout innings of baseball.

UCLA southpaw Christopher Grothues (0-1) was tagged with the loss. Kenosha's starter allowed three earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts in an inning and two thirds of work.

With the loss, Kenosha (13-14) remains at fourth place in the Great Lakes East, but they're now four games off of the division lead.

Green Bay (16-12) sits in first place in the Great Lakes West, as they hold a tie with Wausau.

The Kingfish will head home to begin a stretch of six games in seven days at Historic Simmons FIeld. Tomorrow's contest is against the Kokomo Jackrabbits with the first game beginning at 6:35 PM CST.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 25, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.