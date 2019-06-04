Stingers Beat Undefeated Larks

Bismarck, ND. - The Stingers beat the undefeated Bismarck Larks tonight with a plethora of runs. The Stingers now on top of the Great Plains West division with a record of 6-1.

Garret Rukes (Alabama) had another efficient start for the Stingers tonight. Rukes went six complete innings sending the first 12 batters down in order. The starter allowed three hits, two runs while picking up three strikeouts.

Kevin Saenz (San Jose State) broke open the game with a two-run homerun in the sixth. Sam Baier continued the trend with a double scoring Bordewick and Walsh. Later in the inning Lucas, Elvers, and Bordewick each had a base hit driving in runs. 9-0 Stingers.

The Larks were able to gain back two runs off three hits in the bottom of the sixth. 9-2 Stingers. Juan Cabrera came into pitch next for the Stingers. Cabrera pitched three innings, no runs while striking out one. Cabrera's second inning of work was over in five pitches.

A miscue by the Larks right fielder in the seventh allowed two runs to score. In the eighth Saenz scored off a sacrifice fly from Criquet-Danielson. A couple batters later Andrew Lucas (Cal-State Northridge) had a base hit scoring Walsh. John Trousdale (Alabama) had a base hit right after scoring Baier to put the final nail in the coffin. Stingers win 15-2.

