Rafters Complete Late Comeback to Split Series

Wausau, Wis. - The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (3-5) fell behind late against the Wisconsin Woodchucks (5-3), but used a big eighth-inning rally to propel them to victory.

The Rafters got on the board first with an RBI double by Jake Dunham in the third inning. The Woodchucks levelled the game in the sixth and put up two runs in the seventh to take a 3-1 lead.

The Rafters responded by putting up four runs in the next half inning. Jake Dunham hit his second two-RBI double of the game and Richie Schiekofer scored on a groundout. Anthony Galason capped the inning with an RBI single in the top of the eighth.

Jimmy Borzone and Brayden Bonner each pitched one scoreless inning to close out the game for the Rafters. Starter Jack Sinclair went five shutout innings, allowing just four hits and notching a strikeout. Zack Hunsicker gets the win in two innings of relief and Bonner is credited with the save.

The Rafters return to Witter Field for a two-game series with the Lakeshore Chinooks starting Wednesday. Game time is 6:35 p.m. for both games.

