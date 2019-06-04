Divisional Matchup Shifts to Wausau for Rafters Series Finale

Wausau, Wis. - After picking up their third one-run loss, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (2-5) look to split a two-game series with the Wisconsin Woodchucks (5-2) on the road Tuesday night.

At Witter Field Monday night, the Rafters' used a big fourth inning to build a 5-1 lead, but ultimately dropped a close game 6-5 to the Woodchucks. Matt Osterberg had a solid outing for Rapids, allowing just three hits and fanning four batters through five innings as the starter.

As a team, the Rafters are hitting .231 through seven games. Anthony Galason leads the team with a .438 batting average in four games in the Cranberry and Gold. The Rafters are also second in the Northwoods League in ERA at 2.95.

Tonight's game marks the second of 12 meetings between the two central Wisconsin teams this season. Both teams play in the Great Lakes West Division. The Rafters return home on Wednesday for two games with the Lakeshore Chinooks at Witter Field.

