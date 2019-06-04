Mallards Blow Past Chinooks 12-6

MEQUON, Wis. - The Madison Mallards drilled 19 hits in an offensive outburst in a 12-6 win over the Lakeshore Chinooks to polish off a series sweep. The win boosts the Mallards to an 8-0 in 2019, continuing their best start in franchise history. Madison is the only remaining undefeated team in the Northwoods League.

Five Mallards had multi-hit days. Drew Benefield (Louisville) and Logan Michaels (Virginia) led the way with four hits each. The Mallards roped four doubles, two home runs and five different batters recorded an RBI. Each batter reached safely at least twice in the game.

Turning Point

In the top of the third inning, the Mallards knocked three-consecutive singles to load the bases. A few pitches later, Benefield launched a grand slam to the deepest part of the park and opened a 6-0 cushion.

Top Mallards

- Benefield finished 4-for-5 with a walk at the plate, highlighted by the Mallards first grand slam of the summer. Benefield finished with a team-high five RBI.

- Michaels mashed in his Mallard debut, going 4-for-6 at the plate with a double and two RBI.

- Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan) tossed a strong five innings on the mound for the Mallards. Gudaitis gave up two runs on three hits while striking out four. He is a perfect 2-0 on the mound.

Next Up

The Mallards return home to Warner Park for a four-game home stand, starting off against the Green Bay Booyah. First pitch between the division rivals is set for 6:05 p.m. on Wednesday and it is Sunbelt Rentals Tots N' Trucks Night at the Duck Pond. In the Great Dane Duck Blind, fans are encouraged to wear pink to Strike Out Breast Cancer with Susan G. Komen. For every Great Dane Duck Blind ticket sold on Wednesday, $5 will be donated back to the Susan G. Komen fund. Hear every pitch of the 2019 Mallards' season live on The Zone, 96.7 FM and 1670 AM.

