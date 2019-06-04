Meet Duluth Huskies Superfan Joe Garson

Duluth, Minn - There is a very special person that you can find somewhere in the hallowed stands of Wade Stadium at every single Duluth Huskies game. There is no other fan that has the dedication and passion for Huskies Baseball quite like the 2016 "Jim Kelley" Top Fan award winner Mr. Joe Garson.

76-year-old Joe Garson, a native of Duluth, has been to every single Huskies Baseball game since 2003 and has spent the last 43 years in the area after attending Old Dominion University in Virginia. He claims to have "never missed or been late to a game since the Huskies were created." But Garson has actually been around Wade Stadium far longer than the Huskies have.

In fact, he began attending games at The Wade back when they were the site for the Duluth Dukes, who had been the stadium's feature team starting in 1941 until they were disbanded in 2002. In 2003, Michael Rosenzweig, who has been the Duluth Huskies Owner since, created the franchise that we know today. Garson's "love and passion for baseball" has kept him around for so long and he said that he has "tremendous appreciation for Michael bringing a baseball team back to Duluth."

Garson even has a specific routine for every Huskies game. He is always one of the first fans to arrive at the games and has special permission from Michael and Huskies General Manager Greg Culver to enter the stadium before the gates officially open to watch the team warm up and take batting practice.

Garson said that he usually has "two chicken sandwiches and a water" before the game and loves to read before first pitch. He also has a scorebook that he has spent years filling up. "I think it's getting to be a little full, I might need a new one," Garson said with a little smirk and a chuckle.

Garson is extremely excited to see this year's Huskies team accomplish big things after watching them have the best year in franchise history last season. He believes that they have a "great chance to go all the way" this season and wants the team to know that he has "all the confidence in the world" in them. If you see Mr. Garson in the stands, don't be afraid to say hi to him. He has lots to teach fans about the history of the Huskies and Wade Stadium and has endless stories that he could go on for hours about. It's fans like Garson that make Huskies such a proud and prideful organization and family.

