Mallards Chasing After Fourth Consecutive Sweep of the Season

Mequon, WI - Last night the Madison Mallards (7-0) defeated the Lakeshore Chinooks (1-6) at the Duck Pond 5-1. This win marks the seventh consecutive victory for the Mallards, the first 7-0 start to the season in franchise history.

An explosive seventh inning propelled the Mallards to success. Already up 1-0, the bottom of the seventh began with free passes to land men on first and second. Justin Wiley (Alabama-Birmingham) came in clutch with a bunt to load the bases with no outs. The starting pitcher for the Chinooks, Brandon Komar (Madison College), began to struggle. He walked E.J. Ranel (Lenoir-Rhyne) to contribute to the Mallards 2-0 lead and award Ranel his seventh RBI. Two more scored on a sac fly from Ben Anderson (Georgia), to bring the score to 4-0 going into the eighth.

The Chinooks responded in the top of the inning with a run to make the game 4-1, but that was no match for the Mallards offense. Scoring one more in the eighth, the Mallards achieved a 5-1 lead to claim their seventh straight triumph.

Today the Mallards will have the chance to earn their fourth consecutive sweep on the road as they compete against the Chinooks in game two of the series. First pitch is set for 11:35 a.m.

Starting on the bump for the Mallards today is Quinn Gudaitis (Illinois Wesleyan). Gudaitis is making his second start for the team, his first was against the Kokomo Jackrabbits on May 29. While facing the Jackrabbits Gudaitis pitched through 4.2 innings, earning eight strikeouts, only two walks and the win.

The Mallards are returning to the Duck Pond tomorrow for Sunbelt Rentals Tots N' Trucks Night. The night also features Strike Out Breast Cancer with Susan G. Komen in the Great Dane Duck Blind. A portion of each Great Dane Duck Blind ticket sold will be donated to their cause and fans are encouraged to wear pink. The game is scheduled to start at 6:05. Make sure to catch every Mallards game on The Zone, 1670 AM and 96.7 FM.

