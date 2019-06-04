Green Bay Returns Home Versus Fond du Lac

Ashwaubenon, WI - A 6-5 loss yesterday on the road in Fond du Lac has the Booyah looking for answers as they return to Capital Credit Union Park.

Coming into today, Ty Herrenbruck leads the way in batting average for Green Bay at .421. Chase Hanson's 10 hits for the Booyah leads all batters, and Mike Ferri leads the team with six RBIs, as well as seven walks.

On the mound, six pitchers have a perfect ERA, and Bobby Dorta and Will Saxton both have an ERA under 2.00. Besides the start from Jaret Godman, Jack Mahoney was the other big-time pitcher as a starter. Mahoney struck out eight Pit Spitters in his first career start, and picked up the first ever win for the Booyah.

Tonight, Mahoney toes the rubber for the second time this season. Mahoney has a 1-0 record on the year, with five innings of work. The UW-Milwaukee product stands at 6'8", 230 lbs, and has an electric slider. On the rubber for Fond du Lac is Aaron Ball. So far, Ball is 0-1 on the year, with a 4.50 ERA. Originally from Commerce, Michigan, Ball just finished his first season at Kankakee CC.

First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. at the brand-new Capital Credit Union Park. It's national cheese day, so all fans who wear a cheese head get half price cheese curds and cheeseburgers!

