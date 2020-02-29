Stiliadis Shuts out Bulls in Birmingham

MACON, GA - Michael Stiliadis earned his second shutout in his last three starts, backstopping the Mayhem to a 4-0 victory at the Pelham Civic Complex.

The Mayhem put the Bulls on their heels in the opening minutes, forcing Artt Brey to keep the game level. The Birmingham net-minder denied Macon Captain Stephen Pierog on a partial breakaway in the third minute, turned aside Eric Ylitalo from a backhand shot along the goal line, and denied Dylan Denomme of a shot from the bottom of the right circle.

Macon fought off a penalty to end the first period, and another to start the second. In so doing, it allowed the Bulls to pull ahead in chances and shots on goal, but Stiliadis held down the net flawlessly.

Penalties continued to accumulate in the middle period, and the Mayhem found themselves on a 4-on-3 penalty kill. Oddly, the team launched a three-goal explosion while they were shorthanded. Caleb Cameron raced up the right wing and across the blue line, sneaking a wrist shot past Brey to get the Mayhem on the board with his first shorthanded goal with the Mayhem.

Cooper Jones and Eric Ylitalo, both of whom were acquired by the Mayhem just ten days prior, scored their first goals with the organization just 4:09 apart. Jones fired a wrist shot over Brey's shoulder after being set up in the left circle by Josh Cousineau to double Macon's lead. Then, on a Mayhem power play, Ylitalo redirected a slap shot taken by Zach Urban from the blue line, which eluded Brey and gave the Mayhem a commanding 3-0 advantage entering the second intermission.

The Bulls could not crack Macon's lines in the third period, as Stiliadis and the Mayhem kept the hosts at bay. Nine third period shots were all turned aside by the Macon goaltender, who earned his second shutout in his last three starts. Colton Wolter iced the game with an empty-net strike in the closing minutes, which marked his team-leading 19th goal of the season.

Ultimately, Stiliadis stopped all 33 shots he faced, which gave the Mayhem their third shutout in their last five games. Brey was charged with the defeat, stopping 25 of Macon's 28 attempts. The Mayhem will return home to host the Pensacola Ice Flyers next Tuesday, March 10th, on Fan Appreciation Night. Puck drops at 7:00 pm ET at the Macon Centreplex.

