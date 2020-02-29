SPHL Announces Suspension
February 29, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:
Knoxville's Dwyer Tschantz Knoxville's Dwyer Tschantz has been suspended one game for a violation of the league's fighting takedown rule in Game 215, Macon at Knoxville, played on Friday, February 28.
Tschantz will miss Knoxville's game against Huntsville tonight.
Check out the Southern Professional Hockey League Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...
Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 29, 2020
- Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (15-21-7) at Marksmen (28-5-9) - 6:00 PM - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Suspension - SPHL
- Preview: Mayhem at Birmingham Bulls (Game 46) - Macon Mayhem
- Thunderbolts Outlast Quad City for 5-3 Victory - Evansville Thunderbolts
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.