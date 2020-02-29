SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Saturday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Dwyer Tschantz Knoxville's Dwyer Tschantz has been suspended one game for a violation of the league's fighting takedown rule in Game 215, Macon at Knoxville, played on Friday, February 28.

Tschantz will miss Knoxville's game against Huntsville tonight.

