Bulls Lose at Home to Macon
February 29, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
PELHAM, AL - Birmingham loses the Macon Mayhem 0-4 in at the Pelham Civic Complex.
Artt Brey recorded 25 saves in net for Birmingham.
UPCOMING GAMES:
Friday March 6, 2020
at Peoria Rivermen
Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL
7:15pm cst
Saturday March 7, 2020
at Peoria Rivermen
Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL
7:15pm cst
Sunday March 8, 2020
at Quad City Storm
TaxSlayer Center - Moline, IL
1:00pm cst
