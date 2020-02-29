Bulls Lose at Home to Macon

February 29, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





PELHAM, AL - Birmingham loses the Macon Mayhem 0-4 in at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Artt Brey recorded 25 saves in net for Birmingham.

___________________________

UPCOMING GAMES:

Friday March 6, 2020

at Peoria Rivermen

Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

7:15pm cst

-------

Saturday March 7, 2020

at Peoria Rivermen

Peoria Civic Center - Peoria, IL

7:15pm cst

-------

Sunday March 8, 2020

at Quad City Storm

TaxSlayer Center - Moline, IL

1:00pm cst

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from February 29, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.