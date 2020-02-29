Thunderbolts Outlast Quad City for 5-3 Victory

In a very physical and offense-filled game, the Thunderbolts would break away in the third period to win over the Quad City Storm by a 5-3 score on Friday night at the Ford Center. The Thunderbolts are home against the Quad City Storm on Saturday night at 7:15 pm CT. It will be Nickelodeon Paw Patrol Night and Dog's Night Out. For five dollars extra, you can bring your dog to the game, and following the game's conclusion, you can bid on special Nickelodeon Paw Patrol jerseys that the Thunderbolts will be wearing.

Evansville would score the opening goal late in the first period, as Noah Corson would bury a breakaway chance at the 18:12 mark, unassisted. Early in the second period, the Storm would strike twice to take a 2-1 lead. Demico Hannoun would score to tie the game only 28 seconds after the second Quad City goal, at the 6:23 mark from Austin Plevy and Mike Ferraro on the power play. The assist for Plevy would extend his point-scoring streak to 13 games, and the assist for Ferraro would be his first professional point in his first professional game.

Tied at two entering the third period, the Thunderbolts would score twice in the opening minute to take a 4-2 lead. Tanner Butler scored first at 43 seconds, from Matthew Barnaby and Noah Corson. The goal would be Butler's first professional goal. 10 seconds later, it was Mike Ferraro charging in off the center-ice faceoff and shooting the puck between the pads of Peter di Salvo, assisted by Butler and Plevy to give Ferraro his first professional goal. The Storm would use their timeout, and shortly afterward cut the lead to 4-3. The Thunderbolts earned a late power play, and with 6:10 to play it would be Braden Hellems scoring in his third consecutive game to make it 5-3 from Plevy and Derek Sutliffe.

Frustrations for both teams boiled over minutes after Hellems' goal as both Hayden Hulton and Braedyn Asselstine earned fighting majors in a near-brawl in the Evansville zone. Late in the period, the Storm would pull Di Salvo for the extra skater, but the 5-3 lead would stick, as the Thunderbolts clinched their regular season series with the Storm with their 6th win of the year against Quad City.

Butler, Corson and Ferraro each finished with a goal and assist each, while Hellems and Hannoun finished with one goal each. Plevy tallied three assists to extend his SPHL-leading point total to 61 points. Brian Billett made 30 saves on 33 shots, earning his 7th win of the season. The Thunderbolts now need no more than 12 points out of 26 possible remaining to clinch a more-and-more likely playoff spot.

