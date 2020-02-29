Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (15-21-7) at Marksmen (28-5-9) - 6:00 PM

ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(15-21-7), 8th SPHL, 37 Pts

FAYETTEVILLE MARKSMEN

(28-5-9), 1st SPHL, 65 Pts

Saturday - 6:00 PM

Crown Coliseum - Fayetteville, N.C.

LAST TIME OUT: Brad Riccardi tied the game in the third period and the Rail Yard Dawgs went on to beat the Fayetteville Marksmen in a shootout, 2-1, Friday night at the Crown Coliseum. Austyn Roudebush made 24 saves on 25 shots then stopped eight of nine shootout attempts and Ty Kraus netted the game-winner in the ninth round of the shootout.

FLIPPING THE SCRIPT: The Rail Yard Dawgs opened the season series with the Marksmen by going 0-5-0 in the first five games. In the six games since, Roanoke is 5-0-1. The last five games between the Rail Yard Dawgs and Marksmen have gone to overtime or a shootout and Roanoke has won four of them. Saturday is the 12th and final scheduled meeting between the two teams.

PACK YOUR BAGS: Saturday marks the second of seven consecutive games that the Rail Yard Dawgs will play on the road. The Dawgs will not have another home game until March 19 while Berglund Center removes ice for other events. Roanoke is 7-12-3 on the road this season and this road swing will encompass its final seven road games of the regular season. The Rail Yard Dawgs will play their final seven games of the regular season at home following this extended road swing.

ROUDEBUSH REIGNS: Austyn Roudebush continued his hot streak made 24 saves on 25 shots on Friday night and then stopped eight of nine shootout attempts. In his last five appearances, Roudebush is 3-0-1 with a .943 save percentage and a 1.56 goals against average. He has now played in 10 games for Roanoke, starting seven, and is 4-1-2 with a 2.01 GAA and .931 SV%. Roudebush is the reigning SPHL Player of the Week.

WHITE KNUCKLE DAWGS: Friday was the 13th time the Rail Yard Dawgs have had a game go to overtime and the sixth time a shootout has been required. Roanoke is now 4-2 and shootouts and 6-7 overall in extra time. 25 of the Dawgs' 43 games have been decided by just one goal with Roanoke's record now sitting at 10-8-7 during such occasions.

ODDS AND ENDS: Despite falling in the shootout on Friday, Fayetteville took over sole possession of first place by gaining a point while Peoria lost to Pensacola in regulation...both Ty Kraus and Dominic Blad recorded their first professional point in their first professional games on Friday night. Blad earned the primary assist on Brad Riccardi's goal and Kraus was credited with a goal for netting the game-winner in the shootout...Matt O'Dea has an assist in each of his last three games and points in four of his last five.

UP NEXT: Roanoke will continue its road swing and head out to the Quad Cities to take on the Storm. Friday's puck drop at the TaxSlayer Center is scheduled for 8:10 PM.

