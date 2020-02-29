Roanoke Falls Short in Fayetteville, 2-1

February 29, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs took the lead with a power play goal in the first period but could not find the net again and came up short against the Fayetteville Marksmen, 2-1, Saturday night at the Crown Coliseum.

Roanoke got on the board just over three minutes into the first period while working on a power play. Austin Daae fed CJ Stubbs in the slot for a wrist shot that Blake Wojtala got a piece of with his glove. The puck kept trickling past Wojtala though and squeaked over the goal line to give the Dawgs a 1-0 advantage.

Later in the first, the Marksmen dumped the puck into the Dawgs end and Austyn Roudebush left his net to play it in the corner. He tried to clear the puck up the left-wing boards but it skipped past his defensemen and was intercepted by Brian Bowen. Bowen cranked a slap shot that beat Roudebush back to the empty net and the game was tied at one.

The Marksmen grabbed the lead just past the halfway point of the third. Nick LeSage took a shot from the blue line that was deflected in front of the net by Shane Bednard. The puck ricocheted past Roudebush and into the net to make it 2-1 Fayetteville.

Roanoke threatened throughout the final period and outshot Fayetteville, 16-6, in the third. The Dawgs pulled Roudebush for an extra attacker in the last two minutes but couldn't get the equalizing goal as they fell, 2-1.

Roudebush made 28 saves on 30 shots faced, Stubbs' goal was his tenth of the season and Wojtala stopped 36 of 37 in the Fayetteville net. The Rail Yard Dawgs fell to 15-22-7 in the loss while Fayetteville improved to 29-5-9.

Roanoke will now hit the road for three games over the upcoming weekend, with the first two coming in the Quad Cities against the Storm. Friday's puck drop at the TaxSlayer Center is scheduled for 8:10 PM.

