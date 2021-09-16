Steven Cruz placed on 7-day IL & Ryan Shreve reinstated from 7-day IL

September 16, 2021 - High-A Central League (High-A Central) - Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves made today, September 16th. Pitcher Steven Cruz was placed on the 7 Day IL and pitcher, Ryan Shreve was activated from the 7-day IL. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Senior Manager, Minor League Operations Brian Maloney.

The 2021 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players along with nine individuals on the injured list and one person on the restricted list.

The Kernels continue their series in Peoria tonight at 6:35 pm. The Kernels are tied with Lake County for the number two seed for the High-A Central post-season championships. Listen to our broadcast coverage with guest broadcaster, Josh Christensen available on www.kernels.com and watch for FREE on MiLB.TV.

The Kernels released their 2022 game schedule on September 13th. The Kernels will play a 66-home schedule opening with Beloit on April 8, 2022. Game times, promotions and theme nights will be released at a later date.

• Discuss this story on the High-A Central League message board...





High-A Central League Stories from September 16, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.