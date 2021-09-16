Johnson's Hit Lifts Dragons to Extra Inning Win

Dayton, Ohio - Pinch hitter Ivan Johnson lined a hit into the right field corner to drive in Michael Siani from second base with the winning run with no outs in the 10th inning as the Dayton Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 6-5 on Thursday night. A crowd of 6,388 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

The Dragons surrendered a five-run lead as Fort Wayne battled back and eventually tied the game with three runs in the ninth inning before the Dragons won it in the 10th. The win was the Dragons third straight in the series and kept alive their slim playoff hopes with just three games to play in the regular season.

The Dragons led 5-2 going to the ninth inning before Fort Wayne put their first five batters on base with two walks, an error, a hit batsman to force in a run, and a two-run single to make it 5-5. Fort Wayne had a chance to take the lead with runners at first and third and no outs after they had tied the score, but Dragons reliever Pedro Garcia pitched out of further trouble.

Dayton's John Ghyzel worked out of a jam in the top of the 10th, stranding Fort Wayne's free runner at second to keep the game tied. The Dragons opened the bottom of the 10th with Siani, the free runner, at second base. Jacob Hurtubise was intentionally walked. Johnson was sent to the plate as a pinch hitter and ran the count to 3-2 before lining a hit deep into the right field corner to easily bring in Siani to end the game.

The Dragons built a comfortable lead early as Mariel Bautista and Reyny Reyes hit back-to-back home runs in a three-run second inning and the Dragons added two more in the third to lead 5-0. Fort Wayne scored two in the seventh and three in the ninth to tie the score.

Dragons starting pitcher James Marinan tossed six scoreless innings in his second appearance with the club in 2021, matching his start last Friday at Lake County. Marinan's two starts netted 12 scoreless innings and 17 strikeouts.

With three games to play, Dayton trails both Cedar Rapids and Lake County by two games in the race for the #2 seed in the playoffs. Dayton would win the tiebreaker over Cedar Rapids but lose out to Lake County in the event they finish in a tie with the Captains. Both Cedar Rapids and Lake County won on Thursday night.

Up Next: The Dragons (62-55) host Fort Wayne (54-63) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in Dayton on Friday at 7:05 p.m. Carson Spiers (5-4, 3.86), will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne's Noel Vela (0-2, 2.97).

