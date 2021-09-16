River Bandits Announce Genesis Healthcare Heroes' Day

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits are again saluting frontline health care workers in our community for their outstanding work over the course of the last twenty months as our community deals with the ongoing pandemic. This Sunday, September 19th at Modern Woodmen Park is the Bandits' final regular season game of the season and is Genesis Healthcare Heroes' Day.

Employees of Genesis Health System can receive two free general admission tickets to the game against the South Bend Cubs by showing their employee badge at the River Bandits' box office. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. During the game, the players will again wear their special black, red and white camouflage jerseys with the Genesis logo on the sleeve, as they have each Sunday all season. After the game, the River Bandits will auction off each jersey, with 100% of the funds going to support Flu-Free Quad Cities, Camp Genesis for families dealing with cancer, and the Genesis neonatal intensive care unit - the best of its kind in our region.

"We are all so appreciative of the remarkable efforts of the team at Genesis Health System in dealing with COVID," said River Bandits owner Dave Heller, a member of the Genesis Board of Directors. "Listening to stories and watching them go the extra mile time and again to help ensure the health and safety of our great community has been a special privilege. The Quad Cities is a better, stronger and healthier place because of them, and we at the River Bandits thought a free afternoon at the ballpark for them and their guests would be a terrific way of expressing our gratitude."

Box office hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday.

