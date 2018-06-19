Stephens Homers, Rox Beat MoonDogs 3-1

Mankato, MN - Landon Stephens (Miami-Ohio) hit his third home run in less than a week as St. Cloud defeated Mankato, 3-1. The MoonDogs were on a seven-game win streak at Franklin Rogers Park. Kenny Saenz (BYU) gave up four hits in six innings pitched and earned his second win of the season.

St. Cloud pushed a run across in the away half of the first inning, claiming an early lead. With runners on second and third base, Bobby Seymour (Wake Forest) hit a sac-fly to center field and scored Gus Steiger (South Dakota State). They've now scored first in five of their last six games.

The Rox would extend their lead to 3-o in the top of the third inning, when Stephens blasted a two-run shot over the left field fence. Those three runs was all the offense St. Cloud would need to pick up win number eleven on the year.

Saenz was dominant on the mound, giving up one run and striking out five batters in his six innings of work. He was relieved in the seventh inning by Jack Cushing (Georgetown), who tossed two innings and allowed one hit. Bobby Gauvreau (Minnesota State-Mankato) earned the save after closing out the ninth inning.

The win for St. Cloud improves them to 11-10 on the season. They'll look to sweep Mankato tomorrow evening, when the Rox return home to the Rock Pile. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05.

