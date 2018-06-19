Bullfrogs Blow Late Lead in Tough Loss to Growlers in Extras

Green Bay, Wisc. - The host Green Bay Bullfrogs (7-14) held a three-run lead in the top of the ninth with one out before the visiting Kalamazoo Growlers (15-6) drilled the game-tying three-run homer to knot the score and eventually take the lead in the 11th frame. The Growlers secured their seventh consecutive victory with a 9-6 triumph over the Bullfrogs in 11 innings from Joannes Stadium Tuesday evening.

Both teams wrap-up the series tomorrow night for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch from Titletown. A live video webcast of the contest can be streamed online through the official Northwoods League website. Fans can also listen to the live audio broadcast on WOCO Radio (107.1 FM) or online at WOCO.Caster.FM.

Blaise Maris (Sophomore, Florida Tech) led the Green Bay offensive efforts, finishing 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk. Cooper Morrison (Sophomore, UC Davis), Rudy Aguilar (Sophomore, St. Johns) and Alejandro Gonzalez (Freshman, Hillsborough CC) each went 1-for-4 in the contest with a single.

Kalamazoo struck first on a sacrifice fly in the top of the third inning to take an early 1-0 advantage. The Bullfrogs took their first lead over the Growlers this summer on a two-out, two-run single by Maris in the fifth inning to put Green Bay in front 2-1. Gonzalez then scored on a balk to make it a 3-1 game. The Frogs added a pair of insurance runs in the sixth as Morrison and Aguilar scored on two Kalamazoo errors to stretch the lead out to 5-1.

The Growlers tallied one run each in the seventh and eighth frames to trim the deficit down to 5-3. Green Bay added one run in the bottom of the eighth when Riley Mihalik (Junior, Rider Univ.) scored on a fielder's choice to make it a 6-3 contest.

With one out and runners on first and second base in the ninth inning, Kalamazoo right fielder Baron Radcliff crushed a three-run dinger to dead center to tie the game at 6-6. The Growlers grabbed the 7-6 lead in the top of the 11th inning when pinch runner Donovan Clark scored on a fielder's choice. A two-run single by Jared Miller extended the advantage out to 9-6.

Kalamazoo relief pitcher Mason Shinabery got the win, improving to 3-0. Green Bay reliever Travis Kuhn (R-Freshman, San Diego) took the loss, falling to 0-2. Tyler Rosas (Junior, Dixie State) blew his first save of the season. Bullfrogs right-hander Zach Autin (Sophomore, Nicholls State) was solid in relief, tossing 2 1/3 innings with one run allowed on one hit and three strikeouts.

