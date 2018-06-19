Bucks Shut out by Express, 3-0

June 19, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Waterloo Bucks News Release





The Waterloo Bucks (7-13) were shut out by the Eau Claire Express (7-14) on Tuesday night by a 3-0 final.

Bucks starter Danny Kapala took a hard-luck loss, allowing just one earned run over 5.0 innings on 4 hits and 2 walks, and Michael Sebby fired two scoreless frames in relief with 3 punchouts.

The Bucks had just 6 hits in the loss.

