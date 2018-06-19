Rafters Visit Chinooks for First Meeting of 2018

June 19, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Wisconsin Rapids Rafters News Release





Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. - All the teams are back in action after the first day off in the Northwoods League in the 2018 season. After the series sweep of the Kenosha Kingfish, the Wisconsin Rapids Rafters sit at 11-8 on the season. The Rafters rank tied for fourth the South Division Standings and are 3.5 games back from the division leaders; the Madison Mallards.

Today, the Rafters travel to Lakeshore to take on the Chinooks for the first time this season. The Chinooks are 8-12 so far this season and are currently on a two-game losing streak. The Chinooks lead the all-time record against the Rafters 25-21. The Rafters will take on the Chinooks in a two-game home and home series.

The cranberry and gold will ride the momentum from their last showing into the new series. The Rafters opened inning with a leadoff homerun from Steven Rivas (Long Beach State) and a two-run home run from Mitch Malek (St. Cloud State). Overall, the Rafters posted eight hits and scored nine runs. Six Rafters recorded hits and two had a multi-hit day.

On the hill for the Rafters is Brecken Lewis (Dixie State). The sophomore is 1-0 with a 2.53 ERA. Lewis made his first start of the season on June 12th against the Kenosha Kingfish. In that start, Lewis earned the win by throwing six innings of scoreless ball and striking out four in 8-1 Rafters win.

Pitching for the Chinooks is Kevin Tibor. The senior righthander from Carthage has a 1-2 for the Chinooks. He records a 1.80 ERA with three starts, 12 strikeouts and 15 hits in 20 innings pitched. In his three starts, he has gone no less than 6.0 innings.

First pitch is slated for 6:35p.m.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.