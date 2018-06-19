Former Mallard Jose Trevino Makes MLB Debut

June 19, 2018 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Madison Mallards News Release





Madison, Wis. - Former Madison Mallards catcher Jose Trevino made his MLB debut with the Texas Rangers on Friday, June 15. Trevino, a 25-year old from Oral Roberts, made his first MLB appearance after four and a half seasons in the minors and came through in a huge spot for the Rangers in his third game as a big-leaguer. The Rangers catcher delivered a pinch-hit two-run single to give the Rangers a 13-12 win on Sunday afternoon. Trevino dedicated the hit to his late father in a post-game interview. To see the full story and video clips, click here.

Trevino spent the 2012 summer in Madison, playing in 22 games and hitting four home runs and five doubles. Trevino struck out only 12 times in 83 at bats and totaled 17 hits. After finishing at Oral Roberts, Trevino was taken by the Rangers in the sixth round of the 2014 MLB Draft. Trevino played a total of 443 games in the minor leagues, hitting 42 home runs and knocking in 238 while getting on base at a .303 clip.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from June 19, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.