Steelheads Open Weekend with 4-2 Win over Walleye

January 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads (21-11-3) scored twice early in the third period, sealing a 4-2 win over the Toledo Walleye (23-9-3) on Wednesday night from CenturyLink Arena.

After weathering an early storm of pressure by the Walleye, the Steelheads answered with the game's opening tally. At 14:00, Steelheads Steve McParland dove into the crease to poke a loose puck past the goal line following a Jeff King shot to edge ahead 1-0.

The Walleye and Steelheads went back and forth in the second period starting with Walleye defenseman Matt Register from the slot at 4:17 to tie the game, 1-1. Coming out of the penalty box, Steelheads defenseman Keegan Kanzig joined a 2-on-1 rush and sniped a one-time shot from the right circle at 6:57, taking another lead at 2-1. The Walleye answered late in the period at 15:20 with a shot by forward T.J. Hensick, leveling the game at 2-2.

Just 0:46 into the third period, McParland notched his second goal on the night thanks to a rebound and sweeping shot from the slot to take back the lead again, 3-2. Steelheads forward Robbie Payne padded the lead with another rebound goal, this time crashing the net from the slot at 3:47 to double the lead, 4-2. The Steelheads held a potential comeback bid away from the Walleye to ensure the victory to open the weekend.

Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (13-4-0) turned aside 29 of 31 shots in the win, while Walleye netminder Pat Nagle (13-6-1) stopped 29 of 33 shots in the loss. The Steelheads and Walleye resumed their three-game weekend on Friday, Jan. 11 at 7:10 p.m. from CenturyLink Arena.

