Mavericks Release Goaltender Max Milosek

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. - The Kansas City Mavericks announced Thursday afternoon that the club had released goaltender Max Milosek. Milosek was loaned from the Huntsville Havoc of the Southern Professional Hockey League on January 1. The 25 year-old played in two games for Kansas City, posting a 4.06 goals against average and .857 save percentage.

The Mavericks now return home to Silverstein Eye Centers Arena for a two-game weekend set with the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday, January 11 and Saturday, January 12. Faceoff for both games is 7:05 p.m. Join the Mavericks for Mavericks History Weekend, featuring appearances by former Mavs players and the Sebastien Thinel Hall of Fame induction pregame ceremony before Saturday's game. For tickets, visit kcmavericks.com or call 816-252-7825. For all the latest on the Mavericks, follow the team on Twitter (@KC_Mavericks), Instagram (kcmavericks), Facebook (Kansas City Mavericks) and Snapchat (KCMavericks), download the team's free mobile app (Kansas City Mavericks) and visit KCMavericks.com.

