Grizzlies Win 4-3 Shootout in Cincinnati

Cincinnati, Ohio - The Utah Grizzlies win 4-3 in a shootout over the Cincinnati Cyclones in a match-up of first place teams at US Bank Arena on Wednesday night in the Queen City.

Mike Marnell scored his 8th goal of the season to give Cincinnati an early 1-0 lead 4:36 into the first period. The Grizzlies scored the next 2 goals as JT Henke scored his 11th goal of the year on a one timer for a power play goal. Ryan Walters gave Utah a 2-1 lead on a 2 on 1 with 2:59 left in the first period.

Cincinnati scored twice in the 2nd period to take a 3-2 lead. Tobie Bisson tied it up 2:40 into the 2nd period and with 1.1 seconds left in the period the Cyclones scored on a goal in front of the net as Arvin Atwal scored his 6th goal of the season.

The Cyclones came into play tonight having outscored opponents in the third period of games, while the Grizzlies have been outscored 30 to 29. Tonight it was the Grizzlies who scored the lone goal in the period as Tim McGauley scored his 11th of the season with 4:55 left in the third. It stayed a 3-3 game through regulation.

Both goaltenders were outstanding in the overtime as Joe Cannata stopped 5 Cincinnati shots and Cyclones goaltender Michael Houser stopped all 3 Utah shots. Houser stopped 32 of 35 Grizzlies shots on the night. Houser came into play tonight with a .937 save percentage, which is tied for the league best.

In the shootout, McGauley shot first for the Grizzlies. He found the back of the net to give Utah a 1-0 lead. Cannata stopped Vasili Glotov's shot. Than Ryan Walters was denied by Houser. Cincinnati scored with Mike Marnell to tie it 1-1. Jack Walker scored for Utah, leaving it all up to the 1 on 1 match-up of Joe Cannata vs Myles Powell. Cannata denied Powell to win it for Utah.

Grizzlies continue the road trip against the Wheeling Nailers. Utah stayed in first place with the win. They go to 46 standings points on the year. Next home game for the Grizzlies is on January 16th against the Tulsa Oilers.

3 stars of the game

1. Jack Walker (Utah) - Game winner in the shootout.

2. Mike Marnell (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, 1 assist. Additional goal in the shootout.

3. Ryan Walters (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist. 6 shots on goal.

Honorable mention for 3 stars is Tim McGauley, who had the big goal in the third period as well as a goal in the shootout. Utah went 1 for 3 on the power play, while Cincinnati went 0 for 4 on the man advantage.

