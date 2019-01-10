ECHL Transactions - January 10

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 10, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Kansas City:

Max Milosek, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Alex Breton, D returned from loan to Belleville [1/8]

Delete Alex Breton, D placed on reserve [1/8]

Atlanta:

Delete Miroslav Svoboda, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville

Florida:

Delete Patrick Bajkov, F recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)

Fort Wayne:

Add Matthew Weis, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)

Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas

Idaho:

Delete Ryan Misiak, F suspended by team

Indy:

Add Matt Iacopelli, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)

Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve

Delete Neil Manning, D recalled by Rockford

Maine:

Add Wade Murphy, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)

Add Ed Minney, G added to active roster (claimed from Wichita)

Delete Louie Rowe, F placed on reserve

Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG

Rapid City:

Add Justin Faryna, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/9]

Delete Marty Magers, G released as EBUG [1/9]

Reading:

Delete Michael Huntebrinker, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Wheeling:

Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve

Delete Brien Diffley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)

Wichita:

Add Dominic Zombo, F activated from reserve

Delete Eric Freschi, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Nick Roberto, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)

Add Rob Lemelin, G added as EBUG

Add David Quenneville, D activated from reserve

Delete Nick Roberto, F placed on reserve

Delete Mitch Gillam, G recalled by Bridgeport

Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport

