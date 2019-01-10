ECHL Transactions - January 10
January 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, January 10, 2019:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Kansas City:
Max Milosek, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Alex Breton, D returned from loan to Belleville [1/8]
Delete Alex Breton, D placed on reserve [1/8]
Atlanta:
Delete Miroslav Svoboda, G recalled to Milwaukee by Nashville
Florida:
Delete Patrick Bajkov, F recalled to Springfield by Florida (NHL)
Fort Wayne:
Add Matthew Weis, F assigned by Chicago (AHL)
Delete Zach Fucale, G recalled to Chicago (AHL) by Vegas
Idaho:
Delete Ryan Misiak, F suspended by team
Indy:
Add Matt Iacopelli, F assigned from Rockford by Chicago (NHL)
Delete Avery Peterson, F placed on reserve
Delete Neil Manning, D recalled by Rockford
Maine:
Add Wade Murphy, F added to active roster (traded from Kalamazoo)
Add Ed Minney, G added to active roster (claimed from Wichita)
Delete Louie Rowe, F placed on reserve
Delete A.J. Whiffen, G released as EBUG
Rapid City:
Add Justin Faryna, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/9]
Delete Marty Magers, G released as EBUG [1/9]
Reading:
Delete Michael Huntebrinker, F recalled by Lehigh Valley
Wheeling:
Add Jordan Ruby, G activated from reserve
Delete Brien Diffley, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/6)
Wichita:
Add Dominic Zombo, F activated from reserve
Delete Eric Freschi, F placed on reserve
Worcester:
Add Nick Roberto, F added to active roster (traded from South Carolina)
Add Rob Lemelin, G added as EBUG
Add David Quenneville, D activated from reserve
Delete Nick Roberto, F placed on reserve
Delete Mitch Gillam, G recalled by Bridgeport
Delete Mike Cornell, D recalled by Bridgeport
