Rockford Assigns Matheson Iacopelli to Indy; Manning Recalled

INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have assigned forward Matheson Iacopelli to the Indy Fuel, while recalling defenseman Neal Manning. Iacopelli will join the Fuel ahead of a three-game weekend, starting Friday night against the Fort Wayne Komets.

Iacopelli, 24, has two goals and two assists in 25 games with the IceHogs this season, with his most recent point coming via an assist in Grand Rapids on Dec. 31. The 6-foot-3, 206-pound forward returns to Indianapolis after seeing action in 10 games with the Fuel in 2017-18, tallying nine goals and one assist. Iacopelli scored five goals and one assist over his first three ECHL games last year, including his first professional hat trick on Feb. 24 against Quad City. The second-hear pro from Brownstown, Mich. has spent the bulk of his career with the IceHogs, picking up 27 points (13g, 14a) in 83 total AHL contests.

Prior to making his AHL debut at the end of the 2016-17 season, Iacopelli played two seasons with Western Michigan University, recording 21 goals and 22 assists over 67 NCAA games. Chicago's third round draft pick in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft (No. 83 Overall), Iacopelli signed a two-year entry level contract with the Blackhawks in March of 2017.

Manning, 27, registered one shot and a +1 rating in Indy's 4-2 win over Kansas City on Tuesday, after being reassigned to the Fuel on Monday. The third-year pro leads all Fuel defenders in point scoring with 17 points (2g, 15a) in 30 games this season, and was named to the Western Conference roster for the 2019 CCM/ECHL All-Star Classic on Monday afternoon. The native of Nanaimo, British Columbia joins the IceHogs for his third AHL stint this season, logging two penalty minutes in three games with the IceHogs.

Indy hosts Fort Wayne Friday night at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, before heading to WesBanco Arena for a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader with the Wheeling Nailers.

