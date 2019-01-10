Cyclones Fall in Shootout in Homestand Finale

Cincinnati, OH - The Cincinnati Cyclones (23-7-2-3) dropped a 4-3 shootout decision to the Utah Grizzlies on Wednesday night. Forwards Defensemen Arvin Atwal and Tobie Bisson, along with forward Mike Marnell netted the goals for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati struck first 4:36 into the opening period when Utah goaltenderJoe Cannata misplayed the puck behind the net, and forward Justin Vaive sent a past to Marnell in front, and he jammed it into the empty net to put Cincinnati on the board, 1-0.

The Grizzlies were not deterred and got a power play tally from forward Josh Henke midway through the frame, followed by a marker from Ryan Walters to give Utah a 2-1 lead after 20 minutes.

Cincinnati tied the game 2:40 into the second when forward Pascal Aquin launched a shot from the left side through traffic and in to even the game, 2-2. With 1.1 seconds remaining in the frame, Cincinnati regained the lead when Cannata attempted to cover the puck following a shot from forward Myles Powell, however Atwal crashed the net and poked the puck through to give the Cyclones a 3-2 lead after two periods.

The third was a physical battle, as the teams engaged in a pair of fights featuring Cincinnati's Arvin Atwal and Utah's Austin Carroll, and the Aquin and the Grizzlies' Travis Barron. The teams exchanged numerous scoring chances as well, however a Utah goal from forward Tim McGauley tied the game, 3-3, with 4:55 remaining in the third.

The 3-3 tie held up throughout the remainder of the third, and the game headed to overtime. The offensive chances continued for each team in the extra session, however neither team was able to net the winner and the game was sent to a shootout. In the skills competition, Marnell scored the lone goal for the Cyclones, and McGauley and forward Jack Walker scored for Utah to lift the Grizzlies to a 4-3 shootout win.

The Cyclones were outshot, 36-32, with goaltender Michael Houser stopping 32 in the loss. The Cyclones hit the road for a pair against the Kansas City Mavericks beginning on Friday. Face-off is scheduled for 8:05pm ET.

