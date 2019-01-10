Duffy's Three Points Pace Admirals to 5-2 Victory over Orlando

January 10, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release





NORFOLK, VA - Ben Duffy scored twice and added an assist, as the Norfolk Admirals knocked off the Orlando Solar Bears 5-2 Wednesday Night at Scope. Connor Hurley and Don Olivieri each had a goal and an assist, while Merrick Madsen made 39 saves on 41 shots in the win. With the win, Norfolk now improves to (15-18-2-2, 34 pts) on the year and gains two key points in the South Division standings.

After a scoreless opening period, Norfolk got on the board first with a goal from forward Ben Duffy. Connor Hurley skated into the Orlando zone on the left side. Hurley dropped a pass back to Duffy who fired off a wrister from the right circle that beat Charles Millen on the stick side to give Norfolk a 1-0 at 4:31 of the second period.

Orlando tied the game on a goal from Jonne Tammela. Tammela received a pass from the right side of the ice and skated into the Norfolk zone. Tammela went through the legs of an Admirals defender and skated in on a brief breakaway. Tammela fired the puck over the glove of Madsen to tie the game at one goal apiece.

Norfolk took the lead back on a goal from Connor Hurley. Zane Schartz was able to keep the puck in the zone after a long period of pressure from the Admirals. Schartz played the puck behind the Orlando net for Ben Duffy. Duffy fired a pass from behind the net to the middle of the slot, where Connor Hurley beat Millen to give Norfolk a 2-1 lead at 12:37 of the second period.

Norfolk extended their lead with a goal from Darik Angeli just 15 seconds into the third period. Cody Smith passed the puck to Angeli as he skated through the right circle in the Norfolk end. Angeli skated from the Norfolk zone into the Orlando zone and fired off a wrister from the left circle that beat Millen on the stick side to give Norfolk a 3-1 lead.

Norfolk would extend their lead with another goal from Ben Duffy. Connor Hurley played the puck from the left circle to the point for Jalen Smereck. Smereck unloaded a slap-shot from the point that was initially saved by Millen. Duffy found the rebound and put it past Millen to give Norfolk a 4-1 lead.

Orlando cut the Norfolk lead to two goals with a tally from Mitch Hults. Mathieu Foget took a shot from the right circle that was initially saved by Madsen. The rebound fell to Hults after a failed clear and beat Madsen to cut the Norfolk lead to 4-2.

Norfolk held off the Orlando attack and secured the victory with an empty-netter from newcomer Donald Oliveri to seal the 5-2 Norfolk victory.

Merrick Madsen made 39 saves on 41 shots and gets his third win of the year, while Charles Millen made 18 saves on 22 shots and takes the defeat for Orlando.

The two teams will meet again this Friday and Saturday at Scope. Puck drop for both games is set for 7:00 p.m.

Upcoming Home Games & Promotions

Friday, January 11, vs. Orlando, 7:00 p.m.

Saturday, January 12, vs, Orlando, 7:00 p.m. -- Sci-Fi /Zombie Night

Coming Soon: Pink in the Rink presented by Cavalier Auto Group, takes place on Saturday, January 19 against Jacksonville. The game will be played on pink ice and the team will wear pink jerseys. Wear your pink to help us raise awareness for breast cancer prevention and research. There will free be post game "Frozen Yoga" on the ice after the game courtesy of Sky's the Limit Yoga.

Admirals Ticket Information

Single Game Tickets may be purchased at the Scope Box Office, or online at

Ticketmaster.com

Discounted Group Tickets: Bring your group of 10 or more to a game at a discounted price! Group tickets are available for all home games. Fundraising opportunities are also available.

2018-19 Ticket Packages are Currently on Sale! The Admirals offer flexible partial plans that will best fit your schedule and budget!

For more information regarding ticket options, or Norfolk Admirals Hockey, visit NorfolkAdmirals.com or call the Admirals office at (757) 640-1212!

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 10, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.