Steelheads Finish Road Trip with 3-1 Loss to Americans

November 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release





ALLEN, Texas - The Idaho Steelheads (8-4-4) fall 3-1 in the final game of the road trip against the Allen Americans (10-3-1) on Sunday afternoon from Allen Event Center. The Steelheads finished with a 3-3-2 record during their eight-game road swing and points in 10 of 13 games away from home in their first 16 total games.

The Steelheads and Americans played a majority of the first period in a neutral zone chess match, but one turnover led to the opening and lone goal in the first frame. Americans forward Alex Guptill found the puck off a turnover in the right circle, and after a couple efforts toward the net found the stab to slide it across the line to take that 1-0 edge.

The Americans posted their second goal of the game and the lone tally in the second period. At 8:03, Americans defenseman Alex Breton got a lane low in the left circle and placed his shot top shelf to double the advantage, 2-0.

In the third period, the Americans tacked on a third tally thanks to forward Jordan Topping at 5:19 to triple the lead, 3-0. The Steelheads showed life on their only power play of the game coming late at 17:59 when forward Will Merchant was opened in the middle of the slot for a one-time shot to break up the shutout bid, 3-1. However, the Steelheads could not find another tally and finished with a loss.

Americans netminder Zack Sawchenko (3-1-0) halted 28 of 29 shots in the win, while Steelheads goaltender Tomas Sholl (6-2-3) denied 31 of 34 shots in the loss.

The Steelheads return to CenturyLink Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at 7:10 p.m. against the Orlando Solar Bears to open a four-week, 12-game home stand. Tickets are available by calling 331-TIXS(8497) or going to idahosteelheads.com. Coverage begins at 6:50 p.m. on 1350AM KTIK "The Ticket" and at 7:00 p.m. on Sparklight Ch. 72 & ECHL.tv.

Call the Steelheads Front Office at 208-383-0080 to plan your seats for this season, including single-game, flex plans and season tickets. Stay connected to the Steelheads on idahosteelheads.com or by following the team on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.