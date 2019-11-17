Killer Cam: Johnson's Shutout Leads 'Blades to Fourth Straight Win

November 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson

(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography) Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson(Florida Everblades, Credit: Kevin Bires Photography)

GREENVILLE, S.C. - Cam Johnson turned away 32 shots for his second career shutout and Zach Magwood scored twice to lead the Florida Everblades to a 3-0 win over the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Sunday afternoon at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

In their fourth game in five days, the Everblades (11-4-0-0, 22 pts.) scored first for the third straight game en route to shutting out the Swamp Rabbits (8-7-0-1, 17 pts.) in the first meeting between the two teams this season.

After an extended sequence of more than a minute in the offensive zone, the 'Blades converted to open the scoring with 5:36 left in the first. Defenseman Aaron Harstad held the puck in the zone at the left point and dished down the wall to John McCarron. He located Zach Magwood in the slot, and Magwood immediately turned and roofed it over the glove of Greenville netminder Ryan Bednard.

Magwood wasn't done there. He netted his second of the game at the 9:25 mark of the second to make it a 2-0 'Blades lead. From the left wing, Arvin Atwal zipped a pass to Magwood in the right circle, and he again went bar down on Bednard for his fourth goal of the season.

With less than two minutes left in the second, Justin Auger then went coast to coast for his seventh goal of the year. The 6-foot-6 forward angled through the left circle, cut past the Greenville defense, and slid a forehand shot past the left pad of Bednard with 1:54 left in the frame.

Johnson was at his busiest in the second period. He faced 16 shots in the frame and stopped all 16, finishing just one save shy of tying his season-high for saves in a period.

'BLADES BITES

John McCarron's assist in the opening period extended his career-best point streak to 10 games. He has 13 points (5g-8a) in the point streak.

Zach Magwood has four points and three goals in his last three games.

Florida went 5-for-5 on the penalty kill and has been perfect against opposing power plays in six of its last seven games, converting on 27-of-28 penalty kills (96.4%) in that stretch.

Florida's shutout was its first of the season. The 'Blades had four shutouts last season and three of their last five shutouts have come against the Swamp Rabbits.

NEXT UP

Florida is back on home ice for one of its biggest series of the season so far, as it hosts the South Carolina Stingrays, which are currently the No. 1 team in the South Division, on Friday and Saturday.

-

Blades 365 Memberships are still on sale for the 2019-20 season! Get great seat locations, big savings and exclusive year-round experiences with a full season, 24-game or 12-game Blades 365 Membership!

Images from this story



Florida Everblades goaltender Cam Johnson

(Kevin Bires Photography)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.