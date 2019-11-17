Indy Drops Third Game in a Row to Atlanta

INDIANAPOLIS - Finishing off their three games in three days, the Indy Fuel (6-7-0-0) took on the Atlanta Gladiators (6-7-0-0) at Infinite Energy Arena. Coming off of back-to-back losses, Indy was looking to get back on the winning track on Sunday afternoon. Indy got on the board early when Graham Knott beat Sean Bonar, putting home a rebound. Throughout the entirety of the game, both teams responded to goals until the end of the third period when Joel Messner scored the game winning goal on the power play, closing out Indy's three games in three days with three losses.

After defending a barrage of Atlanta shots, Indy turned their fortunes around when a shot by Karl El-Mir was put home by Graham Knott. Six minutes later Atlanta grabbed their first goal of the game when Zach Maletesta buried a puck that bounced in front of the Indy net. Less than two minutes later, Charles Williams struggled to gather a rebound that would eventually be put home by Tommy Marchin to give Atlanta the lead heading into the locker room.

Seven minutes into the second period, Atlanta was able to double their lead capitalizing on a loose puck behind the net. Anthony Collins threw the puck to the front of the net and Avery Peterson pounced on the rebound, doubling the Gladiators lead. Dylan McLaughlin scored his second goal of the season after he got behind the Atlanta defense and beat goaltender Sean Bonar with a wrist shot. Late in the period, Tommy Marchin was given the chance to put the Gladiators up by two goals on a penalty shot. Marchin ripped the puck off the right post, holding the teams at 3-2 heading into the intermission.

Opening the third period, Mat Thompson got Indy back on the board, jumping on a rebound and beating Bonar with a wrist shot. It took until late in the third period when Thompson pulled down a Gladiators forward, giving Atlanta a power play late in the third. Early into the Gladiators power play, Joel Messner beat Chase Marchand with a slapshot from the blueline to give his team the 4-3 lead and what would be the game winning goal.

