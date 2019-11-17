Game Day Preview: Allen Hosts Idaho

November 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release





Allen Americans (9-3-1-0; 19 points) vs. Idaho Steelheads (8-3-2-2; 20 points) 4:05 pm CST

The Allen Americans and Idaho Steelheads meet for a single game this afternoon at Allen Event Center. Allen went 0-1-1 on their two-game road trip to Cincinnati. This is the third meeting of the season between the Americans and Idaho. The Steelheads are on a three-game swing through the Mountain Division with games this weekend in Wichita, Tulsa and Allen. This Sunday is also is Pucks-N-Paws Day in Allen. Call 972-912-1000 for tickets.

Last Game:

The Allen Americans and Cincinnati Cyclones played a tight game through 60 minutes of play heading to overtime scoreless. Cincinnati finally broke through in overtime scoring on a goal that was reviewed. It was the first two-game losing streak of the season for Allen. Jake Paterson was outstanding stopping 30 shots in the loss.

Americans Notables:

Alex Guptill leads the team in plus/minus with a +9

Spencer Asuchak is the active team leader in assists with 8.

Spencer Asuchak leads Allen in points scored this season with 13.

Zachary Sawchenko finished runner up for the ECHL Goalie of the Week Award this week, while Alex Guptill was runner up for ECHL Player of the Week.

Gabe Gagne is tied for the ECHL lead with 3 game winning goals.

Idaho Notables:

Jesse Schultz leads the Cyclones in points with 12

Justin Vaive scored two goals on Tuesday in the Cyclones 4-2 win over the Americans.

Jesse Schultz leads Cincinnati in goals with 7.

John Edwardh leads the Cyclones with 2 power play goals.

Final Thoughts:

The Americans suffered their first two-game losing streak of the season this week in Cincinnati.

Allen is perfect at home in overtime this season at 5-0

Les Lancaster was loaned to the Iowa Wild this week. Before going up he was tied with Spencer Asuchak for the team-lead in points with 13.

Allen is 24th overall in the league in Penalty Minutes averaging 10.31 per-game.

Allen is 1-1-0 against Idaho this season. Both games were played at Allen Event Center.

ALLEN

HOME: 7-2-0

AWAY: 2-1-1

OVERALL: 9-3-1

Last 10: 7-2-1

ALLEN TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Gabe Gagne, 6

Assists: Spencer Asuchak, 8

Points: Spencer Asuchak, 13

+/-: Alex Guptill, +9

PIM: Spencer Asuchak, 22

IDAHO

HOME: 2-1-0-0

AWAY: 6-2-2-2

OVERALL: 8-3-2-2

Last 10: 4-3-2-1

IDAHO TEAM LEADERS

Goals: Wil Merchant, 7

Assists: Marc-Olivier Roy, 12

Points: Marc-Olivier Roy, 13

+/-: Brady Norrish, +6

PIM: Colton Saucerman, 37

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.