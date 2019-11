ECHL Transactions - November 17

November 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 17, 2019:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Ben Owen, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Jacksonville:

Braylon Shmyr, F from Norfolk

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Josh Brittain, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zach Sawchenko, G activated from reserve

Delete Josh Brittain, F placed on reserve

Delete Jake Paterson, G placed on reserve

Delete Regan Nagy, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/10)

Fort Wayne:

Add Jakob Reichert, F signed contract, added to active roster [11/16]

Add Dylan Ferguson, G activated from reserve [11/16]

Delete Patrick Munson, G placed on reserve [11/16]

Indy:

Add Sam Kurker, F activated from reserve

Delete Dante Salituro, F placed on reserve

Add Karl El-Mir, F activated from reserve [11/16]

Delete Sam Kurker, F placed on reserve [11/16]

Norfolk:

Add Brayden Sherbinin, D activated from reserve

Delete Sebastian Vidmar, F placed on reserve

Orlando:

Add Eric Drapluk, D added to active roster (traded from Tulsa)

Delete Tyler Bird, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/17)

South Carolina:

Add Scott Davidson, F activated from reserve

Delete Tim Harrison, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Steven Ruggiero, D recalled by San Diego [11/16]

Delete Jake Bolton, D suspended by team [11/14]

Wheeling:

Add Craig Skudalski, D activated from reserve

Delete Jack MacNee, D placed on reserve

