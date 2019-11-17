'Blades Blank 'Bits

GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, facing the fourth game in five days, saw their three-game winning streak come to an end. The visiting Florida Everblades rode the heights of the first goal of the game and never looked back in a 3-0 win over Greenville on Sunday afternoon at the Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

Zach Magwood tallied twice for the 'Blades in their shutout win, the team's first of the season. It was the second time the Swamp Rabbits were blanked at home. It was also just the fifth time this season the Everblades scored the first goal.

Magwood started the scoring at the 14:24 mark of the first period. Extended zone time by the visitors allowed John McCarron to get open space and find Magwood in the slot, and his shot rose past the glove hand of Ryan Bednard to open the scoring.

The 'Blades struck twice in the second period. Magwood's second came on a neutral zone turnover. Physical defenseman Arvin Atwal set up Magwood racing down the wing, and another wicked shot found paydirt to double the lead.

Justin Auger put on his dancing shoes with a tremendous deke across the crease and posted his seventh goal of the season to cap the scoring.

Greenville's power play, given five chances on the night, could not break through the Florida penalty kill, which ranked towards the top of the league. The 'Blades outshot the Swamp Rabbits 34-32 for the game.

Bednard made 31 saves in the loss. Cam Johnson stopped all 32 shots fired his way in the shutout effort.

The Swamp Rabbits head to the road on Tuesday to take on the South Carolina Stingrays. Catch the action on the Swamp Rabbits Broadcast Network, or on ECHL.TV.

