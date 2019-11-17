Beauchemin's Hat Trick Helps Beast Crush Railers

November 17, 2019 - ECHL (ECHL) - Brampton Beast News Release





BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - Francois Beauchemin had a hat trick as the Brampton Beast rolled over the Worcester Railers 8-3 on Sunday afternoon.

The Brampton Beast took on the Worcester Railers live on Sunday afternoon from the CAA Centre in Brampton. The Beast defeated the Railers 5-2 the last time the two clubs met this past Thursday.

The Beast came to play and started off with a goal from David Pacan less than a minute into the contest. That gave Brampton a 1-0 lead early.

The Beast continued their assault and were rewarded with a goal by Francois Beauchemin. The Quebec native was able to tip home the shot from Brenden Miller and he found twine past Worcester netminder Jakub Skarek for a 2-0 Beats lead at 2:30.

The Railers fought back and cut the lead to one with a rebound goal off the stick of Ross Olsson at 4:19.

Brampton continued their pressure and Dan Leavens was the benefactor with a goal of his own at 17:14. The forward wound up from the point and fired a bullet for his sixth goal of the season.

With less than a minute remaining, David Vallorani was able to convert a pass and get it to settle on his stick as he entered the attacking zone. He turned and fired off the wing and pick the corner for a 4-1 Beast lead at 19:46.

The Beast would take a 4-1 lead into the first intermission and would lead in shots by a count of 12-9.

The second period began and the Beast went back on the attack. With the Railers in the penalty box, Beauchmin took a pass from Chris Clapperton and wired it past Evan Buitenhuis for a 5-1 Beast lead at 6:44. It would be Beauchemin's second of the contest.

Brampton continued to pour on the pressure and was rewarded with another goal from Vallorani at 10:54. That was the forward's second of the game and gave the Beast a 6-1 lead.

With time winding down, Worcester got back on the board with a perfect shot from Bo Brauer over the blocker of Joey Daccord. That made it 6-2 Brampton at 19:54.

The Beast would take a 6-2 lead into the second intermission and would be up in shots by a count of 26-17.

The third period saw the Beast down a man due to a penalty. That gave Jordan Samuels-Thomas the open space and he wired a shot past Daccord at 15:42.

Brampton fought back and Beauchmin potted the hat trick moments later to pull the Beast up to a 7-3 lead at 18:57. Rob Mann got the assist for his first point as a member of the Beast on the play.

Mann, the Oshawa native, would jump up into the rush and would pot his first goal of the season moments later to seal the 8-3 win for the Beast. Daccord would finish the contest with 22 saves on the afternoon.

Notes: Molson Three Stars 3) Vallorani (BRA) 2) Pacan (BRA) 1) Beauchemin (BRA) The Beast finished the contest one-for-five on the man advantage. The Railers finished one-for-three. The Beast improve to 4-0-0-0 against Worcester this season. Brampton will be back in action Thursday night against the Thunder. Puck drops at 7:15 PM.

For more information or general media inquiries on the Brampton Beast please contact Anthony Fusco, Public Relations Coordinator at (905) 564-1684 or afusco@bramptonbeast.com. The Brampton Beast will be bringing their exciting brand of ECHL hockey back to the CAA Centre next season. Don't miss a minute of the action! 2019-20 Memberships are now available, join the club!

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 17, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.