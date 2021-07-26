Steelheads Extend Qualifying Offers to Four Players

BOISE, Idaho - The Idaho Steelheads, proud partner of the ECHL, has offered qualifying offers to four players ahead of the 2021-22 season, the team announced on Monday.

The team submitted qualifying offers for the following players prior to the weekend deadline: forward Cody Fowlie, defenseman Jeff King, defenseman Chase Stewart, and forward Brett Supinski.

All teams had the option to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players, with no more than four having Veteran status (260 regular season professional hockey games played prior to the 2021-22 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded, and players signed by July 23 did not need a qualifying offer.

Qualifying offers must remain open until August 9 at which time the offer becomes null and void. Teams can then sign the player to any salary or take no action. Any team that extends a qualifying offer to a non-veteran player retains that player's rights for one playing season.

Teams that extend qualifying offers to Veteran players retains their rights until August 9, and if said player is not signed to a contract by the team then they become a Restricted Free Agent and can pursue other offers from other member teams, and that player cannot be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a different team and wishes to accept that offer, the restricted free agent and offering team must notify the ECHL, the team holding the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association (PHPA) within 24 hours. At that point, the team holding the player's rights has seven days to match that offer.

Any restricted free agent that has not signed either an offer sheet or an ECHL contract by August 16 shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

The Steelheads are back for the 2021-22 season!

