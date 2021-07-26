Walleye Announce Qualifying Offers for Eight Players

July 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Toledo Walleye News Release









Toledo Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos

(Toledo Walleye) Toledo Walleye goaltender Billy Christopoulos(Toledo Walleye)

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye announced today its list of players that have received qualifying offers for the 2021-22 season. Information regarding qualified players is listed below.

Goaltender Billy Christopoulos, forwards Hunter Garlent and Brandon Hawkins, along with defensemen Ryan Lowney, Blake Hillman, Trevor Hamilton, Randy Gazzola, and Ryker Killins all received qualifying offers.

Players who had already signed a contract by July 23 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2021-22 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until August 9 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until August. After August 9, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

Single game tickets on sale for the 2021-22 Walleye season will be announced soon. Game tickets and packages for Winterfest 2021 are on sale now. Winterfest information and to purchase tickets can be found at ToledoWalleye.com/winterfest. Fans interested in a group outing should call 419-725-9255.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from July 26, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.