Everblades Agree to Terms with Forward Levko Koper
July 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - Florida Everblades General Manager, Craig Brush, along with Director of Hockey Operations and Head Coach Brad Ralph announced on Monday that the team has agreed to terms with forward Levko Koper for the 2021-22 season. Koper is entering his third season with the Blades and his sixth professional season.
During the 2020-21 season, Koper tallied 14 goals and 18 assists in 63 regular season games. Koper helped the Blades reach the playoffs where he recorded the first hat trick for Florida in the Kelly Cup Playoffs since he last did it during the 2017 Kelly Cup Playoffs. He finished the 2021 Kelly Cup Playoffs with five goals in five games played.
The Alberta, Canada native had a quick stint with the Blades during the 2016-17 season where he recorded five goals and three assists in 13 games before being called up to the Charlotte Checkers of the American Hockey League (AHL). In his second season with the Blades in 2019-20, Koper recorded 10 goals and 23 assists in 43 games.
Before joining the Blades in the 2019-20 season, Koper spent time with six different professional hockey clubs in leagues across four countries, including the United States, Germany, Austria and Slovakia.
Koper began his professional career in 2016 playing for the Cincinnati Cyclones of the ECHL. Prior to joining the Cyclones, Koper played at the University of Alberta where he recorded 51 goals and 88 assists in 140 games.
The Everblades are set to return to the ice for their home opener on Saturday, October 23, against the Jacksonville Icemen.
