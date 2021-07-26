ECHL Announces Players with Qualifying Offers

July 26, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Monday released the list of players who received a valid qualifying offer from ECHL teams by the July 23 deadline.

Players who had already signed a contract by July 23 did not need to receive a qualifying offer.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to a maximum of eight qualified players. Of the eight qualified players, no more than four could be veterans (260 regular season professional hockey games played as of the start of the upcoming 2021-22 season). Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until August 9 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

A team that extends a valid qualifying offer to a veteran player, or to a goaltender who has played more than 180 regular-season games, will retain the rights to that player until August. After August 9, if the veteran player or goaltender is not signed to a contract by the team, the player shall be deemed a restricted free agent and shall be entitled to seek and secure offers of employment from other ECHL teams. Restricted free agents may not be traded. When a restricted free agent receives a contract offer from a team other than the team with the player's rights and the restricted free agent wishes to accept the contract offer, the restricted free agent and the offering member must, within 24 hours, notify the ECHL, the team with the player's rights and the Professional Hockey Players' Association. The member with the player's rights shall have seven days after the date it is notified to exercise its right to match the contract offer.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 16, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.

Adirondack Thunder - Alex Sakellaropoulos, Steven Ruggiero, Matt Salhany, Mike Szmatula, Ryan Walker, Nick Rivera

Allen Americans - Frank Marotte, Sam Ruopp, Lester Lancaster, Will Lochead, Turner Ottenbreit, Josh Lammon, Chad Butcher, Scott Conway

Atlanta Gladiators - Grant Frederic, Chris Forney, Avery Peterson

Cincinnati Cyclones - Daniel Fritz, Johnny Coughlin, Derek Pratt, Ryan Obuchowski, Bryson Cianfrone, Taylor Crunk

Florida Everblades - Cam Johnson, Cole MacDonald, Stefan LeBlanc, Cameron Hebig, Myles Powell, Hugo Roy, Kyle Neuber, Michael Huntebrinker

Fort Wayne Komets - Robbie Beydoun, Stefanos Lekkas, Nick Boka, Marcus McIvor, Matt Murphy, Matt Boudens, Stephen Harper, Anthony Nellis

Greenville Swamp Rabbits - John Lethemon, Luke Martin, Jack Sadek, Matt Bradley, Shawn Cameron, Alex Rauter, Dylan Malmquist, Jake Slaker

Idaho Steelheads - Jeff King, Chase Stewart, Cody Fowlie, Brett Supinski

Indy Fuel - Willie Raskob, Alec McCrea, Peter Krieger, Cedric Lacroix, Nic Pierog, Matt Marcinew, Brent Gates, Spencer Watson

Jacksonville Icemen - Eamon McAdam, Croix Evingson, Ian McKinnon, Nick Saracino, Brendan Warren, Christopher Brown, Derek Lodermeier, Pascal Aquin

Kalamazoo Wings - Jake Hildebrand, Ian Edmondson, Nick Bruneteau, Mitch Hults

Kansas City Mavericks - Justin Woods, Zach Osburn, Jared VanWormer, C.J. Eick, Lane Scheidl, Darik Angeli, Giorgio Estephan

Maine Mariners - Scott Savage, Marc-Olivier Crevier-Morin, Ted Hart, Mikael Robidoux

Newfoundland Growlers - Miles Gendron

Norfolk Admirals - Scott Dornbrock, John Furgele, Spencer Trapp, Jakob Reichert, Alex Rodriguez, Taylor Ross

Orlando Solar Bears - Mark Auk, Tim Shoup, J.J. Piccinich, Tristan Langan, Aaron Luchuk, Chris LeBlanc, Fabrizio Ricci, Riley Woods

Rapid City Rush - Eric Israel, Kevin Spinozzi, Griffin Luce, Andrew Sturtz, Cedric Montminy, Peter Quenneville, Tyler Coulter, Kameron Kielly

Reading Royals - Aaron Titcomb, Garret Cockerill, Rob Michel, Corey Mackin, Matt Schmalz

South Carolina Stingrays - Alex Dubeau, Max Gottlieb, Doyle Somerby, Tariq Hammond, Cameron Askew, Dan DeSalvo, Dylan Steman, Max Novak

Toledo Walleye - Billy Christopoulos, Blake Hillman, Ryker Killins, Ryan Lowney, Randy Gazzola, Trevor Hamilton, Brandon Hawkins, Hunter Garlent

Tulsa Oilers - Devin Williams, Justin Hamonic, Gregg Burmaster, Matt Lane, Ian McNulty, Charlie Sampair, Adam Pleskach, Vincent Marleau

Utah Grizzlies - Wyatt McLeod, Alex Lepkowski, Connor McDonald, Cedric Pare, Matt Hoover, Trey Bradley, Sasha Mutala, Matthew Boucher

Wheeling Nailers - Adam Smith, Dylan MacPherson, Patrick McNally, Aaron Thow, Matthew Spencer, Brendan Harris, Jake Coughler, Tad Kozun

Wichita Thunder - Evan Buitenhuis, Dean Stewart, Jacob Graves, Anthony Beauregard, Beau Starrett, Spencer Dorowicz, Charlie Combs, Bryan Moore

Worcester Railers - Anthony Repaci

