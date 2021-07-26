Alex Tonge Returns to Norfolk for 2021-22 Season

NORFOLK, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud members of the ECHL, announced they have signed Alex Tonge to a contract for the 2021-22 season.

Tonge becomes the third player to sign with the Admirals for the upcoming season. (Darien Craighead and Chase Lang signed last week)

The Kingston, Ontario native was the first player to re-sign with the Admirals for the 2020-21 season. Once Norfolk opted out of the season due to COVID-19, Tonge was free to sign wherever he'd like. After a brief stint with the Wheeling Nailers, the 5'10, 172-pound forward ending up signing in Poland with GKS Tychy. He only played in three games as his season was cut short to due injury.

Tonge, 26, started the 2019-20 season with the Florida Everblades, playing in 13 games before being dealt to the Adirondack Thunder in December 2019. After corralling nine points in just 14 games with the Thunder, Tonge was once again on the move, this time to Norfolk. He completed his season with the Admirals where quickly established himself as one of the more reliable and prolific goal scorers for Norfolk.

Alex Tonge sets himself up for a shot against the Brampton Beast on March 4, 2020 || (Photo: Paul Jensen)

In 20 games with the Admirals, Tonge scored nine goals and registered seven assists.

Before the stoppage of the season due to COVID-19, Tonge was riding a four-game point streak (6G, 1A) including the only hat trick of the season for Norfolk against the Brampton Beast on March 7, 2020.

Alex Tonge celebrates his hat trick goal against the Brampton Beast in-front of a sell-out crowd at Norfolk Scope on March 7, 2020 || (Photo: Paul Jensen)

Before turning pro in 2018-19, Tonge was a four-year standout at Robert Morris University (NCAA) where he turned in 138 points in 146 career games. In his junior season, he finished with 44 points, which was 17th best in the entire NCAA. To cap it off in his senior season, he led Robert Morris with 39 points, which was the 21st best in the NCAA and was named to the All-Conference Team. Tonge finished his career as the fourth-highest scorer in Robert Morris history.

The Admirals return to the ice on October 22 against the Reading Royals. Puck drop is set for 7:30 PM at Norfolk Scope.

