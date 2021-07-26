Forward Tommy Apap Re-Ups with the Fuel

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Monday that they have re-signed forward Tommy Apap to a standard player contract for the 2021-22 season.

Apap, 25, signed with the Fuel in early April after finishing his four-year career at Michigan State University. The 6-foot-2, 203-pound forward skated in 23 games for the Fuel last season earning four goals six assists and 19 penalty minutes.

A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, Apap spent four years at Michigan State before signing his first pro contract with the Fuel. Appearing in 127 NCAA contests, Apap registered 17 goals and 14 assists while serving as the team's captain during his senior year.

Apap is the first player Indy has signed this offseason. Stay tuned to Indy Fuel social media pages for more player signings throughout the offseason.

