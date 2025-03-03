Steelheads Defenseman Finn Harding Signs Entry-Level Contract with Pittsburgh Penguins

March 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

BRAMPTON, ON - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced today, that they have signed defenseman Finn Harding to a three-year entry-level contract. Harding was drafted as a 19-year old in the seventh round (223rd overall) by the Penguins in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Harding commented on his first NHL contract. "I'm extremely honoured to sign my first NHL contract with the Penguins and I'm excited for what the future holds. Thank you to the Steelheads organization and everyone who has helped me along the way."

Selected by the Steelheads in the eighth round (151st overall) of the 2021 OHL Draft, the Toronto, ON native had a breakout year with the team during the 2023-24 season. Putting up 34 points (10G, 24A), Harding set the franchise plus/minus record for a single season and is currently on pace to surpass that record this season.

In the 2024-25 campaign, Harding has tallied 55 points (7G, 48A) in 58 games. On February 28th, he notched his record-setting 48th assist, making him the franchise's all-time leader for most assists by a defenseman in a single season, surpassing Thomas Harley. Over three seasons with the Steelheads, Harding has accumulated 99 points (19G, 80A) in 189 games.

Head Coach and General Manager James Richmond spoke on the signing. "We really couldn't be more proud of Finn on his accomplishment of signing with the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has worked his tail off for everything he has earned. He has a wonderful support group with his family. Signing an NHL contract is not easy. Signing as a later pick is even more difficult and a true testament to how hard he has worked. Great job Finn. We all look forward to watching you on TV in the future."

