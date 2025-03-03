Firebirds Weekly Roundup, February 24 - March 2

March 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds News Release







FLINT - The Firebirds are heating up and making a late push to climb the standings before the playoffs. Flint played four games over the past seven days and earned all eight points available. The week started with a rescheduled (weather) game in Erie versus the Otters and featured a total of three road games and one more on home ice.

Erie's Noah Erliden and Nathan Day owned the highlight reels as they would each only allow one goal through 65 minutes of hockey on Monday night in Erie. Day made 33 saves on 34 shots, including all three in a five-minute overtime. Jimmy Lombardi launched his impressive week with the lone regulation goal for the Birds, earning third star honors for the contest. Nathan Aspinall netted the lone maker of the shootout and was labeled first star of the game, earning Flint its second-consecutive victory and second win over the Otters in three meetings to date.

The Firebirds were back on home ice Wednesday to host the Sania Sting. James Paul scored his first OHL goal in just his second game in the league, as Flint dominated the Bees 6-2 to win their third in a row. Kaden Pitre logged four points (2 G, 2 A) and reached the 20-goal mark for the first time in his OHL career. Aspinall scored and chipped in a pair of helpers for his eighth multi-point game of the campaign. Day finished with 25 saves on 27 shots. Across the ice, Flint peppered Sarnia netminder Nick Surzycia with 45 total shots plus scored one into an empty net late. The Birds now hold a 4-1-0-1 record through five of six meetings with the Sting this year.

On Friday, the Firebirds traveled to Guelph, Ont. to take on the Storm. Jimmy Lombardi continued his electric play with his first OHL hat trick, propelling Flint to its fourth straight win. Josh Colosimo and Pitre also lit the lamp, and Day ended his week with 36 saves on 39 shots for his 24th victory of the season. Despite being outshot 39-27 in the tilt, Flint skated away with a 5-3 triumph. The Birds' penalty kill was perfect for the third straight game, killing all five penalties taken successfully.

Saturday was another road game, back in Erie to face the Otters a second time in six days. Lombardi again led the offensive charge with a three-point (2 G, 1 A) performance to earn first star accolades. Noah Bender got the nod in net and posted 30 saves on 33 shots for the eighth win of his career and third as a Firebird. The penalty kill went 2-for-2, and Flint won its fifth-consecutive game by a final score of 6-3, tying the team's longest winning streak of the season.

The Firebirds trailed slightly in total shots across the four-game week, 133-128. At the faceoff dots, they also trailed by a margin of 140-119. Flint scored one goal on eight power-play chances (12.5%), while the penalty kill went a perfect 15-for-15. The Birds' record improved to 27-27-2-3, ranking them third in the West Division and sixth in the ten-team Western Conference. They trail the Otters by five points for the fifth spot.

LEADERBOARD

Pitre, a Tampa Bay prospect, has claimed the lead in points for Flint with 52 (22 G, 30 A) through 54 contests. Sam McCue is now second with 46 points, including a team-high 27 goals. Aspinall has assumed the third position with 17 tallies plus 25 helpers for a total of 42 points.

COMING UP

Firebirds fans can see their team at the Dort Financial Center three times in the upcoming week. They'll host the Saginaw Spirit for another installment of the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. Wednesday's game versus Saginaw is another 810 Wednesday where Genesee County residents can purchase Bronze Level tickets for just $8 or Silver Level tickets for $10. The Brantford Bulldogs come to town Friday night for the second and final meeting between the clubs. Then, on Saturday, the Sting return for Hurley Children's Hospital Night, benefitting the Hurley Foundation. Firebirds fans can bring a NEW toy to donate and receive a FREE ticket to the game, courtesy of Two Men and a Truck. The Birds will wear specialty-themed jerseys during the game, which will be auctioned off following the game. Jersey proceeds will benefit the Hurley Foundation. Puck drop for all three games this week is set for 7:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from March 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.