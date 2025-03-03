Nathan Day Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

March 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Flint Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day

FLINT - The Ontario Hockey League announced on Monday that Firebirds goaltender Nathan Day has been named the OHL's Goaltender of the Week for February 24 - March 2. Day has now earned the league's weekly goaltender honor three times this season.

Day appeared in three of Flint's four games during the past week and went 3-0-0-0 with a 1.95 goals against average and a .940 save percentage. He faced a total of 100 shots and made 94 saves as the Firebirds went 4-0-0-0 and extended their winning streak to five games, matching their longest of the season.

A 2023 sixth-round draft choice of the Edmonton Oilers, Day has appeared in 52 of Flint's 59 games this season. He is 24-20-2-3 with a 2.98 GAA and .895 save percentage. Day leads all OHL goaltenders in games played (52), minutes played (2,982) and is eighth in goals against average. He was previously named the Goaltender of the Week for October 21-27 and December 16-22.

Day and the Firebirds will return to action on Wednesday night at home against the Saginaw Spirit in the Coors Light I-75 Divide Cup. It's an 810 Wednesday and all Genesee County residents can receive a bronze level ticket for just $8 or a silver level ticket for $10. Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Dort Financial Center.

